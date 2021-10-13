Patriots’ Struggles In Houston Underscored Risk Of Stephon Gilmore Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Stephon Gilmore trade generated much debate involving the Patriots.

Did New England mismanage an asset (yes)? Did Gilmore essentially force his way out? Is Gilmore, who wasn’t that good before hurting his quad, that big of a loss? Is J.C. Jackson ready to be a No. 1 cornerback?

All valid questions. However, one thing was clear before the trade and since has become even more evident: The Patriots are brutally thin at cornerback.

And, with Gilmore now in Carolina, there are no reinforcements on the horizon — barring a trade.

In its current state, New England’s secondary probably is good enough to piece things together and make it work more often than not. It would be much better with Gilmore as the No. 1, Jackson as the No. 2, Jonathan Jones as the slot corner and Jalen Mills as a swiss-army knife, but that no longer is an option.

The real issue: depth. If Jackson at any point is forced to miss time with an injury — look out. Honestly, it doesn’t even need to be that bad. Clearly, all it takes is an injury to Mills, who didn’t play Sunday, for everything to fall apart.

Texans rookie third-rounder Davis Mills entered Sunday’s game having completed 38 of 67 passes (56.7%) for 357 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions with a 50.4 passer rating in three games (two starts). He basically was throwing to Brandin Cooks a ton, David Johnson sometimes, and that was it.