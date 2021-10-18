Patriots Takeaways: Eight Things We Learned From Loss To Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots dropped a thriller to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, losing 35-29 in overtime. Here are eight things we learned in that Week 6 matchup at Gillette Stadium:

1. Yet again, the Patriots were a play or two away

That’s been the story of the season thus far for the 2021 Patriots. None of their four losses have been blowouts. They’ve been competitive in every game. They’ve pushed two of the NFC’s better teams — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 and the Cowboys on Sunday — to the brink but have been unable to finish.

Several late-game plays in this latest defeat stand out as game-changers. There was the pick-six by Mac Jones when the Patriots needed just a first down or two to salt away a victory. There was the fourth-and-4 conversion on the next Cowboys drive — an incredible catch by Cedrick Wilson over Jonathan Jones. Then the 24-yard strike to CeeDee Lamb on a subsequent third-and-25 that set up the 49-yard Greg Zierlein field goal that forced overtime. And, of course, Dak Prescott’s walk-off 35-yard touchdown pass to Lamb, which exploited an inopportune Patriots coverage call.

“The games that we’ve lost, we’ve been two or three plays away,” Mac Jones said postgame. “I guess it’s just how the NFL works, and I’m learning that the hard way.”

The Patriots have lost games by one, two and six points this season. They lost by 15 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 but were within a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

2. The Patriots’ defense excelled in key situations — until it didn’t

Before folding on Dallas’ final two possessions, New England’s D played solid bend-but-don’t-break football against one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. The Cowboys piled up yards — their 567 were the most ever allowed by a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team, smashing the previous record of 538 from Super Bowl LII, as were Prescott’s 445 passing yards — but converted on just one of their first four red-zone trips.

On one of those visits, reserve cornerback Justin Bethel broke up a pass in the end zone that Kyle Dugger intercepted. On another, the Patriots stopped the Cowboys on four straight plays from the 1-yard line, with Ja’Whaun Bentley punching the ball out of Prescott’s hands on fourth-and-goal. New England also stuffed Dallas on fourth-and-1 on its opening possession.