Patriots Takeaways: Five Things We Learned From Win Over Texans

The New England Patriots rallied from 13 points down to defeat the Houston Texans 25-22 on Sunday. Here are five things we learned in that Week 5 matchup at NRG Stadium:

1. Cornerback depth is a big problem

First off: No, Stephon Gilmore would not have been eligible to play in this game even if he hadn’t been traded last week. But shipping out the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year (for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, at that) left the Patriots dangerously thin at the cornerback position.

That depth immediately was tested when starter Jalen Mills was ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. With Joejuan Williams — a healthy scratch last week — starting in his place, the Patriots made Texans third-string rookie quarterback Davis Mills look like a Pro Bowler. Mills completed 21 of 29 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers, posting a substantially better stat line than Tom Brady did against this same New England defense seven days earlier.

Williams struggled — he was in coverage on a 37-yard flea-flicker touchdown to Chris Conley and a 40-yard bomb to Conley on fourth-and-2 — but wasn’t the only weak link in this group. More concerning was the play of No. 1 corner J.C. Jackson, who gave up a 67-yard touchdown to elevated practice squadder Chris Moore, was beaten by Brandin Cooks on a fourth-and-1 slant and was penalized twice — once on third down and once in the end zone. Safety Kyle Dugger also had trouble corralling Houston’s tight ends, as was the case when these teams met last season.

After falling behind 22-9, the Patriots’ defense eventually stabilized to keep the Texans off the scoreboard for the final 28 minutes. Jackson was better after halftime, too, foiling Cooks on two key third downs. But this was a problematic performance against a Texans team that had scored just nine total points in Mills’ first two starts.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the play of his secondary during his postgame news conference.

“As a defense, I don’t think we played well very well in the first half, period, so we have to do a lot better than that,” Belichick replied. “To give up two 20-play drives, giving up 80-yard touchdown, that’s not very good.”