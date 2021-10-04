Patriots Takeaways: Six Things We Learned In Loss To Tom Brady, Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-17 on Sunday night. Here are six things we learned in that highly anticipated Week 4 contest at Gillette Stadium:

1. The Patriots’ defense did their job

The Bucs entered Sunday tied for the NFL lead in points per game (34.3), and the Patriots held them to a single touchdown and four field goals. Edge rusher Matt Judon — New England’s defensive MVP through four weeks — spent the night harassing Brady, who completed just 51.2 percent of his passes (22 of 43) and finished without a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 9 of last season. That also was the last time Tampa Bay scored fewer than 24 points in a game.

Brady had some success targeting his talented wideouts — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown all had receptions of 27 or more yards — but couldn’t generate much movement in the red zone, where the Bucs went 1-for-4. One of their most important plays came against a Patriots backup, as Brown beat Justin Bethel for a third-down conversion while Jonathan Jones briefly was sidelined with an injury. Ryan Succop kicked what proved to be the game-winning 48-yard field goal four plays later.

In their four games, the Patriots’ defense has allowed 17, six, 21 and 19 points. And it could get Stephon Gilmore back in three weeks.

2. Mac Jones continues to look the part

This was a statement performance from the Patriots’ rookie quarterback, who nearly led his team to an upset victory. Despite facing heavy pressure from the Bucs’ pass rush, Jones completed 31 of 40 passes (77.5 percent) for 275 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. During one stretch, he rattled off 19 consecutive completions, including scores to Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. On his second touchdown drive, he went 7-for-7 with completions to six different receivers.

Jones had a chance to lead a game-winning two-minute drill, but it stalled out when his pass to an open Jakobi Meyers was batted at the line. Rather than attempt to convert a fourth-and-3 near midfield with 59 seconds remaining, Bill Belichick sent kicker Nick Folk out to try a 56-yard field goal. It hit off the left upright, ending New England’s comeback bid.

Teammates raved about Jones after the game, with receiver Kendrick Bourne saying he “looks like a baby Tom (Brady)” and safety Devin McCourty saying he “has everybody’s trust in that locker room.” He’s a keeper.