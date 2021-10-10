Patriots Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online, On TV

The Patriots and Texans are set to square off in Houston.

New England is 1-3 following last weekend’s loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Texans also are 1-3 and coming off a 40-point blowout loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills once again will be under center for the Texans, opposite fellow freshman signal-caller Mac Jones, who will play behind a patchwork offensive line.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Texans online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+