Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Wild Week 5 Victory Over Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots on Sunday somehow earned a wild 25-22 win over the Texans in Houston.

New England either trailed or was tied with Houston for much of the game before taking the lead late in the fourth quarter. Mac Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a pick.

Texans rookie Davis Mills thew for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 5 edition:

STUDS

Matt Judon, OLB

Had four combined tackles and two sacks. Continues to be a much-needed playmaker for this team.

New England’s defense needed big plays at multiple points, and Judon delivered.