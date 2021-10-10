Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Wild Week 5 Victory Over Texans

The Patriots on Sunday somehow earned a wild 25-22 win over the Texans in Houston.
New England either trailed or was tied with Houston for much of the game before taking the lead late in the fourth quarter. Mac Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a pick.
Texans rookie Davis Mills thew for 312 yards and three touchdowns.
Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.
Here’s the Week 5 edition:
STUDS
Matt Judon, OLB
Had four combined tackles and two sacks. Continues to be a much-needed playmaker for this team.
New England’s defense needed big plays at multiple points, and Judon delivered.
Hunter Henry, TE
His best game as a Patriot — by far.
Henry caught six balls for 75 yards and a huge touchdown. He’s developing great chemistry with Jones, who will need to lean on his tight ends for the entire season.
Nick Folk, K
Yeah, he missed an extra point, but he also was 4-for-4 on field goals, including two 52-yarders and the game-winner.
Folk has been consistently good since the start of last season.
Honorable mentions: Kendrick Bourne, WR; Mac Jones, QB
DUDS
Damien Harris, RB
Harris could’ve gone for 150 yards in this game and he still would’ve landed in the “duds” section. That fumble, his second near the goal line this season, just can’t happen. He did run hard during the fourth quarter after returning from a chest injury.
Harris is very talented but is close — or already in — the doghouse due to his ball-security issues.
J.C. Jackson, CB
Easily could’ve gone with Joejuan Willams, but instead, Jackson gets the nod.
His penalty on third down during Houston’s first drive gave the Texans second life, and they capitalized with a touchdown. Jackson had issues on third down during the first half and committed multiple penalties. Not what the Patriots are looking for from their top corner, regardless of his doing a good job of limiting Brandin Cooks.
Coaching
New England didn’t look ready for this game, and that has to fall on the coaches. It just wasn’t good enough across the board.
Also, Josh McDaniels’s conservative playcalling late in the third quarter is a legitimate second-guess.
Honorable mentions: Joejuan Williams, CB; Jakobi Meyers, WR