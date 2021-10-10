Patriots-Texans Highlights: Watch Top Plays From Wild New England Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Somehow, someway, the Patriots beat the Houston Texans, 25-22, on Sunday.

New England played sloppy, undisciplined football and trailed for much of the afternoon at NRG Stadium. But Mac Jones stepped up in the fourth quarter and Nick Folk eventually delivered a game-winning field goal.

The Patriots improved to 2-3 with the win, while the Texans dropped to 1-4 with the loss.

Here are the top highlights from Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Texans:

— New England allowed Houston to chew up 10 minutes while driving 79 yards on 18 plays for a score. Antony Auclair hauled in the touchdown reception from Davis Mills.

It was an alarmingly awful start for the Patriots defense, which got somewhat bailed out by Kai Fairbairn missing the extra-point try.

— New England responded with a touchdown of its own. Lined up in wildcat formation, Damien Harris scored from 1 yard out.