Patriots Twitter Irate Over Officials Ruling Fumble On Damien Harris TD Run

Were the Patriots robbed of six points Sunday in the second quarter against the Houston Texans?

New England running back Damien Harris scored a touchdown from five yards out but appeared to fumble as he was crossing the goal line. The Texans recovered, but officials ruled that Harris already had broken the goal line before fumbling the ball.

Replay reviews on the CBS broadcast seemed inconclusive. However, the officials eventually overturned the call and awarded Houston the ball.

After review, it?s a fumble at the goal line! ?? #WeAreTexans



?: #NEvsHOU on CBS

?: NFL app pic.twitter.com/xCTtQhEyKm — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

Patriots fans were not happy with the call.

Here’s a taste of the reaction:

What happened to definitve evidence? That not a thing anymore? — Daniel Scaife (@danpscaife) October 10, 2021

Terrible Refs — brady (@BradyNJH) October 10, 2021

Gene. Everyone knows it came loose. Everyone knows who recovered it. The question is whether there was conclusive evidence prior to the ball being across the plane. Wasn?t. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 10, 2021

How is that even conclusive — Sad Celtics/Pats Fan (@PlayoffJayson) October 10, 2021

The angle Gene says it clearly shows it was banked and definitely doesn?t clearly show it. Nonsense. Straight down the line unobstructed or gtfoh. Maybe they have that angle in review. But they sure as hell didn?t show it. — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) October 10, 2021

The NFL makes all that money and they can't get better camera angles — Freddie (@Freddie_84_TX) October 10, 2021

In what reality is that a fumble? — Foowd (@Foowd90) October 10, 2021

I thought the angle was inconclusive, but its NFL reffing https://t.co/1IJFnuQgIG — Dan Lifshatz (@DanLifshatz) October 10, 2021

That?s a TD. Not clear and obvious. — Michael Sledge (@MJSledge1) October 10, 2021

Ultimately, the story really is about Harris, who now has fumbled twice near the goal line this season.

