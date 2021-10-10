Patriots Twitter Irate Over Officials Ruling Fumble On Damien Harris TD Run

Were the Patriots robbed of six points Sunday in the second quarter against the Houston Texans?
New England running back Damien Harris scored a touchdown from five yards out but appeared to fumble as he was crossing the goal line. The Texans recovered, but officials ruled that Harris already had broken the goal line before fumbling the ball.
Replay reviews on the CBS broadcast seemed inconclusive. However, the officials eventually overturned the call and awarded Houston the ball.
Patriots fans were not happy with the call.
Here’s a taste of the reaction:
Ultimately, the story really is about Harris, who now has fumbled twice near the goal line this season.