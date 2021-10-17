This Patriots Stat Depicts Just How Strong Of Start They Had Vs. Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots got off to a strong start against the Cowboys on Sunday. So strong, in fact, that what they did hadn’t happened in two-plus years.

New England jumped out to a 14-7 lead over Dallas at Gillette Stadium after it scored two touchdowns on the first two drives of the game. The first was a Damien Harris wildcat score and the second came on a Hunter Henry 20-yard TD.

It was the start the Patriots needed against the 4-1 Cowboys, and their two touchdowns on two straight drives was something they hadn’t done since Week 3 of the 2019 season against the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Now New England just needs to keep the momentum going against Dak Prescott and Co. if it wants to win its second straight game for the first time this season.