Patriots Wanted To Send This Message With Late-Game Passes Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — Robert Saleh’s coaching mantra is “All Gas, No Brake.” It’s been printed on T-shirts and featured in hype videos since he took over the New York Jets this past offseason.

The New England Patriots followed those instructions Sunday, keeping the metaphorical pedal pressed to the floor as they decimated Saleh’s Jets 54-13 at Gillette Stadium.

Despite leading by 24 points at halftime and 28 early in the fourth quarter, the Patriots continued to attack offensively until the game’s final minutes. Their final two legitimate possessions featured a 46-yard bomb from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne and completions of 22, 29 and 28 yards from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to Gunner Olszewski, Jakob Johnson and N’Keal Harry, respectively.

It wasn’t until the Patriots recovered a fumble with just over two minutes remaining that they finally relented, kneeling three times to run out the clock.

Bourne, who got the scoring started with a trick-play touchdown pass on New England’s opening drive, was asked about this late-game aggressiveness. He viewed it as a statement about the Patriots’ mindset after their underwhelming 2-4 start to the season.

“It’s kind one of those games where we’re up by a lot,” the wideout said postgame. “I could easily just relax and chill, but we’re trying to be dominant, man. We want to be that team that can do everything at any moment. Whether we’re down or up, we want to play how we want to play. And that play just shows that we were locked in.”

The pass Jones threw to Bourne was perhaps the best of his young NFL career to date — “a tremendous ball,” Bourne said. The rookie quarterback had missed on several deep shots earlier in the game.