Paul Pierce is among the NBA’s top 75 players, and Twitter had a lot to say about it.

The 10-time All-Star was one of 20 Celtics to make the list, but Dwight Howard was one of the players to get snubbed, which seemed to have people up in arms.

Pierce, who is quite active on social media, saw what a lot of Twitter was saying Thursday night and Friday morning and couldn’t help but respond to some of the haters.

Here are some of the tweets directed toward Pierce:

Tracy McGrady was unequivocally and unquestionably a better basketball player than Paul Pierce and Reggie Miller. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) October 22, 2021

Facts, sheer & utter disrespect to Dwight Howard..should be on that list ahead of Paul Pierce & Ray Allen? https://t.co/ouMb9tFpnE — Jordan Commissiong (@JCommiss) October 22, 2021

Dwight Howard should?ve made Top 75 over Dame or Paul Pierce imo. And I?m a serious fan of both those guys, and a case to be selected over AD tbh. And if Dame is making it then I would expect TMac to as well — Dr. Buke (@BillionaireBuke) October 22, 2021

Paul Pierce on this list.. but no Tony Parker and Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/fCablqRs7y — Bhris Boolin (@_IneYaBoy) October 21, 2021

And here is some of Pierce’s responses:

Yes my haters came to celebrate ???with me https://t.co/hllDAWnJoa — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 22, 2021

Where would I be without u https://t.co/zQropXbciv — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 22, 2021

We’re sure he’s far from done from responding, but at the end of the day Pierce forever will be known as a top 75 NBA player.