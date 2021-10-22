Paul Pierce is among the NBA’s top 75 players, and Twitter had a lot to say about it.
The 10-time All-Star was one of 20 Celtics to make the list, but Dwight Howard was one of the players to get snubbed, which seemed to have people up in arms.
Pierce, who is quite active on social media, saw what a lot of Twitter was saying Thursday night and Friday morning and couldn’t help but respond to some of the haters.
We’re sure he’s far from done from responding, but at the end of the day Pierce forever will be known as a top 75 NBA player.