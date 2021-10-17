NESN Logo Sign In

Pedro Martinez knows a thing or two about his Red Sox team being doubted, and he wants to make sure the 2021 group isn’t being counted out.

Boston tied its American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Saturday night with a thrilling 9-5 win at Minute Maid Park in Game 2.

The Red Sox are the underdogs against a tough Astros team, but that doesn’t mean much when it comes to Boston, who defeated the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series to advance.

Martinez was part of that historic 2004 team that came back from a 3-0 hole against the New York Yankees in the ALCS, and the Hall of Fame pitcher took to Twitter on the anniversary of the steal by Dave Roberts that sparked the epic comeback.

“Don?t you count us @RedSox out? here we go again, back to bean town????. #yeahhhhhhh,” he tweeted.

Don?t you count us @RedSox out? here we go again, back to bean town????. #yeahhhhhhh https://t.co/q5lJp7g1Pw — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 17, 2021

October 17, 2004: Dave Roberts stole 2nd and changed everything for the Red Sox?



Boston is +375 to win the title this season.pic.twitter.com/1HQmb5Ovgx — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 17, 2021

You remember what happened next: David Ortiz walked the game off in the ninth and Boston wouldn’t lose the rest of the way en route to its first World Series championship in 86 years.