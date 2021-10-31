Pedro Martinez Remembers ‘Supportive’ Jerry Remy With Tribute

NESN Logo Sign In

Pedro Martinez is among the many who are mourning the loss of Red Sox legend Jerry Remy.

Remy died Saturday after his seventh battle with cancer. He was a staple in the Red Sox NESN broadcast booth for over 30 years and will be remembered for much more than just calling games.

Many shared condolences upon learning of Remy’s death, and Pedro Martinez did the same when he posted a touching tribute to Remy on Instagram that featured pictures of the duo throughout the years.

“Remdawg, it was a true pleasure to have met you, your voice, your laughter, your Boston accent,” Martinez wrote. “You were so supportive during my playing years in Boston, my retired years, and my foundation efforts. Your voice, your persona, will be greatly missed. A true warrior. My deepest condolences to your family ?? a sad day for all of us Bostonians.”

Remy was 68.