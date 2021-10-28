Perfection Line Hoping To Power Bruins To Win Against Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are looking to get back in the win column Thursday on the back of the Perfection Line.

Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand were held scoreless in Wednesday’s loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Black-and-Gold will count on all three to get back on track as they hope to take down the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes. Bergeron is goal-less on the season and is looking to pot his first.

For more on Boston’s top line, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.