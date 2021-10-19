Plane With Astros Fans Headed For Boston Crashes; No Serious Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

A scary scene unfolded outside of Houston on Tuesday morning.

KHOU11 reported a plane carrying 21 people crashed during takeoff. They were headed to Boston for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and Red Sox at Fenway Park, according to the wife of the plane owner.

Fortunately, there were no major injuries. Two people were treated for minor injuries, but all 21 people got off the plane safely after it rolled through a fence and caught on fire. The plane was scheduled to take off around 11 a.m. ET.

Game 4 is Tuesday night at 8:08 p.m ET. The Red Sox hold a 2-1 lead in the series and look to push Houston to the brink of elimination with Nick Pivetta on the mound.