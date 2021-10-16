Rafael Devers ‘Feeling A Lot Better’ After Dealing With Forearm Issue

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers had been dealing with tightness in his forearm since late September, but he appears to be feeling better.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman was experiencing discomfort during swings and misses, but making contact never caused a problem. Devers was seen taking some huge swings throughout the postseason and has been wearing a compression sleeve since Sept. 26.

Devers went 2-for-5 with a run in the Red Sox’s 5-4 Game 1 loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on Friday, and has been fairly productive throughout the postseason.

Prior to Game 3, Devers was asked about his injury and how he’s feeling.

“I’m feeling a lot better now,” Devers told reporters, per ASAP Sports. “Obviously, with the training staff, with everything that they were able to do to help me feel better out on the field, it feels a lot better than it did in the last round, so I’m fortunate enough to be able to feel better than I did last time.”

The Red Sox will need Devers at his best as they look to tie the ALCS at one game apiece Saturday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is set for 4:20 p.m. ET. You can catch a full hour of pre and postgame coverage on NESN and NESN+.