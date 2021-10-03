Rafael Devers Just Delivered Biggest Swing Of Red Sox Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers may have just recorded the single-biggest hit of the team’s 2021 campaign.

Devers stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth inning and stroked a two-run shot to center field. It not only gave the Red Sox a 7-5 lead over the host Washington Nationals, but it got Boston that much closer to the postseason.

Check it out:

Devers DESTROYS one and the Red Sox are in front!!! pic.twitter.com/eXxbY1xCqo — NESN (@NESN) October 3, 2021

The New York Yankees earned one wild-card spot with their win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The Red Sox, if they’re able to record the final three outs and claim Sunday’s win, would grab the other.