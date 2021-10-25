NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been recognized for their prowess at plate with three members of the team being named finalists for the 2021 Silver Slugger Award.

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and right fielder Hunter Renfroe all earned the recognition Monday, as shared by the team.

Congratulations to our 2021 Silver Slugger Award finalists! pic.twitter.com/EgTSE9DJ2X — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 25, 2021

Bogaerts, a three-time Silver Slugger recipient, compiled a .295 batting average with 23 home runs and 79 RBIs in 529 at-bats. Devers, who has yet to earn the honor through five professional seasons despite becoming a franchise cornerstone, recorded a .279 batting average with 38 regular-season home runs and 113 RBIs. And Renfroe, during his first season in Boston, blasted 31 home runs and tallied 96 RBIs while hitting .259.

The Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees led all American League teams with five finalists each. The Tampa Bay Rays mirrored Boston with three finalists. Finalists are based on votes cast by managers and coaches in both the American and National leagues.

Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 11.