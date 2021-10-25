Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts Pose Two Big Questions For Red Sox Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are franchise cornerstones for the Boston Red Sox, that much is indisputable.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Monday, in the end of the season press conference, alluded to the Red Sox establishing their core this season. He identified them as the select group of guys who won in 2018 that are still around, mixed with some of the newcomers who figure to be around for a while. Devers and Bogaerts absolutely are under that umbrella.

But, with that, comes two questions: Will their contract situations get addressed this offseason, and will they still be on the left side of the infield when next season begins?

Devers is knocking on the door to a monster contract extension. He has two more years of team control, but given the market for high-end third basemen (see: Machado, Manny) the Red Sox would be well-advised to get him signed to an extension sooner rather than later. It would be mutually beneficial, giving both team and player peace of mind even if it prevents Devers from testing the market.

Bogaerts, though in the middle of a long-term extension he signed in 2019, has an opt-out clause in his deal after next season. Given the market for premier shortstops (look at the deals Francisco Lindor and Fernando Tatís Jr. got, as well as what Carlos Correa will get), it would be shocking if Bogaerts didn’t opt out and try to cash in on another high-money, long-term deal. After all, 2023 will only be his age-30 season.

The path to get there is unclear, but the Red Sox want both players around long-term.

“I think with both guys,” Bloom said, “Obviously we’re early in the offseason and we haven’t dove into the specifics of how we would handle either of those guys and their situations, but both of them are cornerstone players for us. They are guys that you want here as long as you can have them here. They’re a huge part of what we did this year, they were a huge part of the last championship, they’re going to be a huge part of our success going forward.