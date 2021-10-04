NESN Logo Sign In

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers might end Week 4 of the NFL season with an old-fashioned shootout.

Las Vegas will visit Los Angeles on Monday night at SoFi Stadium in the Week 4 “Monday Night Football” game. The Raiders enter the matchup with a 3-0 record and they’ll look to deny the 2-1 Chargers a share of first place in the AFC West standings.

After three weeks, Los Angeles led the NFL in total offense at 471.0 yards per game. Quarterback Derek Carr deserves plenty of credit as he racked up an NFL-best 1,203 passing yards in the opening three games.

However, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off a stellar performance, in which he passed for 281 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in Los Angeles’ upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raiders on DraftKings Sportsbook. Are the Raiders due for a loss?

Here’s how to watch the Raiders-Chargers “Monday Night Football” game:

When: Monday, Oct. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN