The Tampa Bay Rays got to watch it all play out, enjoying life atop the American League as its only 100-win team, while its AL East rivals battled it out for Wild Card contention over the weekend.

And on Tuesday, the Rays watched the Boston Red Sox go in as home underdogs and earn a dominant win over the New York Yankees, advancing them to the AL Division Series.

“I watched with my wife Marisa, and, you know, they deserve to be here,” Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on Wednesday told reporters. “They’re a really good team, and, you know, we beat them. They have beaten us throughout the year. I think it’s going to be a great matchup. … Got nothing but respect for the players over there. They’re a heck of a team, and it’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it, and I think I’m speaking for everyone on our team.”

In 19 matchups, Tampa Bay takes the season series over Boston, 11-8. They’ve gone back and forth with a majority of their matchups in the second half of the season where the Red Sox struggled and lost their advantage in the division.

“They’ve made some improvements and some adjustments to the roster,” manager Kevin Cash told reporters Wednesday of the Red Sox. “Certainly from the deadline getting (Austin) Davis and, obviously, Kyle Schwarber, and then you look at a guy like Tanner Houck that is back pitching in different roles, whether it’s starter or reliever. He is pretty tough, and (Ryan) Brasier is a guy they’ve leaned on in their bullpen pretty heavily. The bullpen appears — has shifted a little bit, rightfully so, because it seems like they’re all talented whenever they’re called upon.”

Cash knows Boston’s bats will be up for the challenge too. Especially as underdogs, yet again.

He specifically mentioned Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernández and Schwarber, also bringing up Bobby Dalbec, who experienced quite the late surge at the plate.