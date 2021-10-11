Rays React To Controversial Ground-Rule Double After ALDS Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

That. Was. Awesome.

… Unless you’re a Tampa Bay Rays fan.

The Boston Red Sox earned an emotional Game 3 win to gain a 2-1 advantage in the American League Division Series thanks to a walk-off home run from Christian Vázquez in the bottom of the 13th inning and a lights-out performance in extended relief from Nick Pivetta.

But before that, the game seemed to take a different turn.

In the top of the 13th with Yandy Díaz on first base, Kevin Kiermaier hit a deep ball to right center that seemed like it was landing out of the park. But upon review of the play, the ball actually first bounced off the wall, then off Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe, and into the Boston bullpen.

It was ruled a ground-rule double by Kiermaier and Díaz was sent back to third base. Understandably, the Rays weren’t happy about it.

“That’s the ruling, the umpires explained it to me, so I can’t go against the rules — they are what they are,” Kiermaier said after the game, via NESN’s postgame coverage.