So, how does this roster differ from the group Boston deployed in the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays?

Well, the only changes reside in the bullpen.

Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez and right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura are in. Matt Barnes, a righty who replaced an injured Garrett Richards in the ALDS, and Austin Davis, a lefty, are out.

The Red Sox and Astros will begin the ALCS on Friday night in Houston, with the first pitch from Minute Maid Park scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET. NESN will have a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage.

Chris Sale will start for Boston in Game 1, while Framber Valdez will take the ball for Houston.

Nathan Eovaldi and Luis Garcia are expected to start Game 2 for the Red Sox and Astros, respectively,