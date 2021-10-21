Not Over Yet? Five Reasons Red Sox ALCS Comeback Is Still Possible

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are in an unenviable position in the American League Championship Series at the moment.

After two gut-punch losses at Fenway Park, Boston heads back to Houston trailing the Astros 3-2 in the ALCS. Alex Cora’s team will play for its life beginning Friday night, hoping to set up a winner-take-all Game 7 that is simply “if necessary” for now. That both games will be played in enemy territory only makes life more difficult for Boston, and Houston is a considerable -450 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the AL pennant.

All of that being said, there’s not an organization in the last 20 years of baseball that knows better than the Red Sox how possible it is to make a comeback in a playoff series. For the Sox to add the 2021 ALCS to their list of postseason conquests, though, a lot needs to go right over the next few days.

Here are five reasons for at least some optimism that Boston can find its way back to the World Series.

Nate Eovaldi is pitching Game 6: Sure, this would feel a lot better if the Red Sox were trying to eliminate Houston on Friday night, especially if Eovaldi in the ninth inning for Game 4 actually worked. But it didn’t, so now he’ll be two days removed from pitching in a game, and he got worked over pretty good in that one, too. But if Cora were to handpick the pitcher he’d want to start a do-or-die game, Eovaldi seemingly would be his top choice. The right-hander shut down the Astros in Houston earlier in the series. We’re also only two and a half weeks removed from Eovaldi tossing a gem against the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game.

Luis Garcia is also pitching Game 6: The first question is just how healthy Garcia is after leaving Game 2 with a knee strain. The second question is whether he can figure out a Boston lineup that was not fooled at all by him, as the Red Sox worked three walks and J.D. Martinez hit a first-inning grand slam before Garcia eventually was removed with the knee issue after one batter in the second inning. When the Sox have played from ahead in this series, things typically have gone well.

The bullpens: The silver lining for the Red Sox when it comes to getting their heads kicked in in Game 5 was they were able to stay away from their top relievers. Now, with the series on the line the rest of the way, all hands are very much on deck. That means Tanner Houck should be ready to go at a moment’s notice, as should Garrett Whitlock. Even Nick Pivetta should be ready to go. There are options for Cora. For the sake of this exercise, we’ll conveniently ignore how good Houston’s bullpen was in Game 4.