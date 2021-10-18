Why Red Sox Believe Eduardo Rodriguez Can Leave Astros Struggles Behind In Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

On the surface, there’s certainly reason for the Red Sox to be skeptical about sending Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

The Boston left-hander will take the ball Monday night against the Houston Astros in a pivotal Game 3 with the series tied at one game apiece. The Red Sox are sure hoping Rodriguez can put two miserable regular-season starts against a loaded Houston lineup behind him.

Rodriguez was roughed up for 12 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings over the course of two starts versus Houston spanning two weeks in late May and early June. The obvious retort to that, though, is those two starts were a long time ago and much has changed since then. There were probably similar sentiments heading into Rodriguez’s Game 4 start against the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Rodriguez, after a Game 1 stinker, rebounded with a much better effort in the eventual clincher. Boston manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox have confidence a similar bounce-back is in order Monday night at Fenway Park.

“We all struggled against them during the season. It’s different,” Cora told reporters Sunday, alluding to his club’s 2-5 regular-season mark versus Houston. “Game planning, a lot of things that we learned throughout. At that point, he wasn’t on point. I think the change-up wasn’t good. It was a bad sinker. I do believe he will be OK.

“The pitcher we have no compared to who he was when we went there and then he pitched here, it’s a lot different. The velocity is up. The change-up is where he wants it (now).”

It’s a fair point by Cora for a couple of reasons. The first is that Rodriguez’s early-season starts should be viewed through a slightly different lens. While he had a full spring training to build up his strength, it’s worthwhile to wonder whether he was still shaking off the rust after missing the entire 2020 season due to myocarditis from a bout with COVID-19.