NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red sox did just about everything right against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

So, naturally, there will not be much in the way of changes Monday.

The American League Championship Series, which is tied at one, shifts to Boston for the next three games. The Red Sox made just one change to the lineup for Game 3, having Christian Vázquez take over behind the plate in place of Kevin Plawecki.

As a result, Kyle Schwarber will continue to lead off and play first base, with Kiké Hernández hitting second. Alex Verdugo will hit fifth, followed by J.D. Martinez, with Hunter Renfroe, Vázquez and Christian Arroyo rounding out the bottom of the lineup.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Red Sox. Nathan Eovaldi will be available out of the bullpen, and so too will Nick Pivetta, however Boston likely would want to stay away from the latter, who will start Game 4 if not used Monday.

José Urquidy will get the ball for the Astros, who also will make just one change, putting Jose Siri in center field and hitting eighth in place of Chas McCormick.

Here are the lineups for Game 3 of the ALCS.