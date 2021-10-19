Red Sox Pitching Perfectly Set Up; How Alex Cora Could Use Arms In Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

A lot went right for the Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Championship series, but it’s what didn’t happen that could help them moving forward.

Boston’s 12-3 beatdown of the Houston Astros on Monday night paid immediate dividends, giving the Sox a 2-1 series lead in the ALCS. And by building — and holding — another huge lead early in the game, Alex Cora is sitting pretty when it comes to his pitching plan for Game 4.

Between the offensive explosion and steady pitching from Eduardo Rodriguez, Cora and the Red Sox didn’t have to burn any of their top bullpen arms — no disrespect to the likes of Hansel Robles, Martín Pérez and Hirokazu Sawamura, of course. Because Rodriguez gave the Sox six good innings and departed with a massive lead, Cora can do just about anything he wants with his pitching in Game 4, starting with the starter, Nick Pivetta.

Not having to use Pivetta in Game 3 gives him a chance to start Tuesday night on regular rest. Meanwhile, Zack Greinke will be brought out of mothballs to take the bump for the Astros. Advantage, seemingly Boston, barring Greinke — on a 40-pitch count — turning back the clock for a few innings.

In a perfect world, here’s one way in which the Red Sox pitching could play out in Game 4:

STARTER

Pivetta will take the ball for his first career postseason start, and if he can come anywhere close to replicating his ALDS relief performances, the Sox will be in business. Pivetta allowed three runs in 8 2/3 innings, including a brilliant four-inning showing in Boston’s extra-inning Game 3 win. And when it comes to the Astros setting their lineup, Pivetta’s splits were near-identical versus right-handers and left-handers, which bodes well for matching up later in the game.

If Pivetta falters early, Cora could use someone like Josh Taylor or Ryan Brasier to bridge the gap to Tanner Houck. If Pivetta pitches well, things really fall into place nicely. Don’t expect a deep outing for Pivetta regardless. Opposing hitters had a 1.011 OPS against the righty in their third trip through the order. The Red Sox would gladly sign up for five innings from Pivetta.