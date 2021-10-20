Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino Believes Robot Ump Takeover Is ‘Inevitable’

NESN Logo Sign In

Larry Lucchino believes the robots soon will take over.

At least, when it comes to the game of baseball.

The debate around Major League Baseball implementing an automated strike zone flared up Tuesday night into Wednesday, after umpire Lan Diaz was criticized for more than a few controversial ball-strike calls during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

The Red Sox objectively fell victim to one brutal, wrongfully called ball in the ninth that resulted in a seven-run rally for the Astros. So since the topic was relevant, Lucchino — Red Sox president and CEO — shared his thoughts.

“I’m in favor of it. I think it’s inevitable that it’s going to happen. We’re getting much closer to the reality of it,” Lucchino said Wednesday, via the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald.

“Technology evolves like everything else evolves. Baseball has to go through significant changes in order to keep its popularity, so technology and computers are one way to get there.”

This sentiment won’t help Boston this series, though. And its offense will have to execute much better than it did on Tuesday night in Game 5 if the Red Sox want to steal back the series advantage.