The Boston Red Sox maintained their lead with a momentum-shifting defensive play in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.

Yankees star Aaron Judge was waved around from first base on a hit off the Green Monster by Giancarlo Stanton. Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández played it perfectly, backing up left fielder Alex Verdugo and quickly hitting cut-off man Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts, who hit a home run in the first inning, turned to fire it home where his throw beat a sliding Judge at the plate as catcher Kevin Plawecki put on the tag. No chance.

Check it out:

It was perfectly-played defense by all involved and also a very questionable decision by the Yankees. Had New York not sent Judge home, the Yankees likely would have had runners on second and third with one out while trailing 3-1.

Boston added another run in the bottom of the sixth to extend its lead to 4-1.