Red Sox Fan Makes Insane Catch As Rafael Devers’ Broken Bat Flies Into Stands

The hero the fans at Fenway Park needed during Game 5

One Boston Red Sox fan was called “the hero of the second inning” by FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck after making a highlight-reel catch on a broken bat that went flying into the Fenway Park stands during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

It came as Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers connected on a broken-bat ground ball to first base, the bat itself flying much faster than the dribbler that stayed in play.

Check it out:

That’s the type of defense manager Alex Cora certainly is hoping to see from his team Wednesday.

