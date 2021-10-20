NESN Logo Sign In

One Boston Red Sox fan was called “the hero of the second inning” by FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck after making a highlight-reel catch on a broken bat that went flying into the Fenway Park stands during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

It came as Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers connected on a broken-bat ground ball to first base, the bat itself flying much faster than the dribbler that stayed in play.

Check it out:

A piece of a shattered bat flew into the crowd at Fenway and a fan made an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/dKPFqhdhZv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2021

That’s the type of defense manager Alex Cora certainly is hoping to see from his team Wednesday.