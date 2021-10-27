Red Sox Fans Frustrated By Ugly World Series Start From Framber Valdez

NESN Logo Sign In

Framber Valdez was not long for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

The Astros starter allowed a home run to the first Braves batter he saw in the best-of-seven series opener at Minute Maid Park. It didn’t get any better for Valdez from there, as his outing was over after the second inning. The left-hander was tagged for five runs, all earned, on eight hits with one walk.

Valdez looked like a completely different pitcher in his start prior to Tuesday’s. He spun an eight-inning gem against the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, and his brilliant performance at Fenway Park swung the momentum entirely in Houston’s favor. The Astros finished off the Red Sox two days later to win the AL pennant.

As you might imagine, Boston fans were pretty bummed about the fact that the Sox caught the best version of Valdez and not the one that was lit up by Atlanta.

If you are a sox fan you have to hate the fact how bad Valdez pitched for the Astros tonight and you could only manage to scrap 1 hit off of him in game 5. #Redsox #Worlds2021 #dirtywater — Tyler Alba (@tyleralba5) October 27, 2021

Refuse to believe that was the same Valdez that faced the Red Sox. They switched him with another, worse guy. — Brian (@BrianMarsters) October 27, 2021

Like I said. Valdez just got lucky with the @RedSox ????and threw the game of his life. — Jaasiel (@DumeyRivera) October 27, 2021

Red Sox made this Valdez guy look like the second coming of Greg Maddux and the Braves knocked him out before the 3rd inning ? — KRush (@Krush59) October 27, 2021

What an absolute atrocity we let Valdez come into Fenway for game 5 and shut us down like he was Cy Young reincarnated. #RedSox #Worlds2021 — Anthony Pascucci (@Scooch2929) October 27, 2021

Friendly reminder that Valdez went 8 IP, 3 H and 1 ER against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/uo8QBZCyF0 — Matt (@Matt__Watts_) October 27, 2021

Framber Valdez looked like prime John Smoltz against the Red Sox a few days ago. The amount of pain I feel right now is immeasurable. #WorldSeries — Danny Villanueva (@danny_361) October 27, 2021

Valdez’s ugly start paved the way for the Braves to earn a 6-2 road win. Atlanta will try to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Wednesday night when the sides meet for Game 2.