Red Sox Fans Frustrated By Ugly World Series Start From Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez was not long for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
The Astros starter allowed a home run to the first Braves batter he saw in the best-of-seven series opener at Minute Maid Park. It didn’t get any better for Valdez from there, as his outing was over after the second inning. The left-hander was tagged for five runs, all earned, on eight hits with one walk.
Valdez looked like a completely different pitcher in his start prior to Tuesday’s. He spun an eight-inning gem against the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, and his brilliant performance at Fenway Park swung the momentum entirely in Houston’s favor. The Astros finished off the Red Sox two days later to win the AL pennant.
As you might imagine, Boston fans were pretty bummed about the fact that the Sox caught the best version of Valdez and not the one that was lit up by Atlanta.
Valdez’s ugly start paved the way for the Braves to earn a 6-2 road win. Atlanta will try to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Wednesday night when the sides meet for Game 2.