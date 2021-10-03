Red Sox First Pitch: AL Wild Card Race Comes Down To Game 162

NESN Logo Sign In

The quest for the playoffs comes down to the last game of the regular season.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale takes the mound in game 162 of the regular season in a beyond crucial game for the team’s playoff chances. The Red Sox are currently tied with the New York Yankees at the top of the AL wild card with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays only one game behind.

With all four-teams in the playoff picture, Sunday afternoon ultimately will decide how the AL wild card shakes up this week.

