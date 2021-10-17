Red Sox Followed Kyle Schwarber’s Sound Advice In ALCS Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber didn’t try to dig too deep when searching for advice to give his Red Sox teammates before Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

In a pregame interview with FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, Schwarber pointed to the hottest hitter in baseball as a player who everyone in Boston’s lineup should try to mirror.

“Yeah, you know, I think the best piece of advice for our team is try to be like Kiké (Hernández),” Schwarber told Verducci. “Just keep doing what he’s doing. I mean, he’s been phenomenal. He’s definitely not overtaken by the moment and he’s very present during it. Very happy for him. He’s had a lot of big moments in the postseason before and just to see what he’s doing out here — you know, he’s leading the team. He’s definitely setting the tone for us. Very happy for him and hope he keeps going. He’s hotter than a piston.”

Well, you could say Schwarber spoke it into existence. The Red Sox as a team racked up 11 hits in their Game 2 win, including a pair of grand slams. Only two of Boston’s starters Saturday did not record a knock.

The Sox will try to “be like Kiké” again Monday night when they host the Astros for Game 3.