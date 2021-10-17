Red Sox Followed Kyle Schwarber’s Sound Advice In ALCS Game 2

Boston should maintain this approach the rest of the way

by

Kyle Schwarber didn’t try to dig too deep when searching for advice to give his Red Sox teammates before Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

In a pregame interview with FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, Schwarber pointed to the hottest hitter in baseball as a player who everyone in Boston’s lineup should try to mirror.

“Yeah, you know, I think the best piece of advice for our team is try to be like Kiké (Hernández),” Schwarber told Verducci. “Just keep doing what he’s doing. I mean, he’s been phenomenal. He’s definitely not overtaken by the moment and he’s very present during it. Very happy for him. He’s had a lot of big moments in the postseason before and just to see what he’s doing out here — you know, he’s leading the team. He’s definitely setting the tone for us. Very happy for him and hope he keeps going. He’s hotter than a piston.”

Well, you could say Schwarber spoke it into existence. The Red Sox as a team racked up 11 hits in their Game 2 win, including a pair of grand slams. Only two of Boston’s starters Saturday did not record a knock.

The Sox will try to “be like Kiké” again Monday night when they host the Astros for Game 3.

