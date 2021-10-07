NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox certainly like facing the New York Yankees in the postseason.

The Red Sox have had the Yankees’ number in the playoffs since 2005 and that dominance continued at Fenway Park during Tuesday night’s Wild Card clash between the two American League East rivals.

Boston came away victorious in the winner-take-all matchup with Nathan Eovaldi earning the win in the 6-2 contest that saw home runs from both Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber.

The Red Sox now are 4-1 against the Yankees since 2005 in the postseason and both the offense and pitching have thrived. Boston has averaged 6.6 runs per game over that stretch while the starting rotation has posted a miniscule 2.96 ERA.

