Red Sox Salute Fans For 2021 ‘Energy’ With Powerful Instagram Message

There was a different vibe at Fenway Park this season as the Boston Red Sox exceeded expectations en route to reaching the American League Championship Series.

And it undoubtedly provided a home-field advantage.

The Red Sox on Monday thanked fans for their support throughout the 2021 Major League Baseball campaign, highlighting in an uplifting Instagram post the “energy” the Fenway Faithful showed in a season filled with “electricity” and “inspiration.”

“Fenway Park didn’t buzz this season,” the first photo of the post reads. “It roared.”

Truer words never have been spoken.

The combination of a lackluster 2020 — obviously made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic — and an extremely likable roster produced a season for the ages in 2021. The Red Sox totaled 92 wins during the regular season, defeated the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game and then took down the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series before ultimately losing to the Houston Astros in six games in the ALCS.