Kyle Schwarber Had ALCS Game 3 Headache, ‘Loved Every Second Of It’

There’s still no better place to watch baseball than Fenway Park, but the Boston bandbox admittedly seems to have quieted down in recent years.

At least until the 2021 playoffs began, that is.

Fenway has been absolutely rocking through Boston’s four postseason contests. It’s no surprise that with a 12-3 dump-trucking Monday night in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, the Sox are undefeated when playing in front of the home crowd.

The sellout crowd lost its collective mind Monday night when Kyle Schwarber unloaded on a 3-0 pitch from Jose Urquidy for a monster grand slam that gave Boston a 6-0 lead.

The Schwarber Special pic.twitter.com/K4r6L2Ckxc — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2021

That jet-engine-loud reaction from the Fenway Faithful hurt so good for Schwarber.

“That gave me a headache, and I loved it,” Schwarber told reporters after the game. “I loved every second of it. Like I said, this is what you live for, right? You know, obviously, we still have steps to where we want to be, but to have the atmosphere like that, we feed off that, and that’s only going to help us be better, and it’s going to help us to where we want to be, but we still got to take it a game at a time.”