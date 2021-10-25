NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox don’t necessarily need to sign Eduardo Rodriguez before free agency opens.

They do need to decide if they’ll extend him a qualifying offer, though.

Rodriguez is set to hit free agency this offseason, but is eligible for a qualifying offer. The short definition is the Red Sox would offer Rodriguez a one-year deal, worth the mean salary of the 125 highest-paid players in the league (according to NBC Sports, it should be around $18.4 million).

At that point, Rodriguez could either accept the offer and play on a one-year deal at that rate, or he can reject it and test the market. Should he reject it and sign elsewhere, the Red Sox would get a compensatory draft pick.

So, is that the route the Red Sox will go down with E-Rod?

“We haven’t made any of those decisions yet,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Monday during the end of the season press conference. “We caught our breath over the weekend … and we’re going to start this week looking at that. Wish we had even less time than we end up having, but obviously we have a couple weeks to figure that out.”

It’s a unique spot for both Rodriguez and the Red Sox.