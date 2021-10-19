Red Sox Notes: ALCS Game 3 Win Felt Close To ‘Perfect’ For Alex Cora

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox didn’t wait long to get the offense going in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. And they didn’t let up, either, scoring in the second, third, sixth and eighth innings while cracking the Astros for 11 hits.

A monster second inning saw Boston take a 6-0 lead over the visiting Astros at Fenway Park on Monday. That morphed into a 9-0 advantage by the end of the next frame and finished as a 12-3 victory for the Red Sox, who took a 2-1 lead in the series.

Along the way, the Red Sox set a new postseason record by hitting their third grand slam of a single postseason series, courtesy of a Kyle Schwarber blast that concluded the scoring in that second inning. Christian Arroyo, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers also tacked on home runs.

“Offensively, this is the best we’ve been all season,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They’re locked in right now. The preparation is a lot better right now. The communication, a lot better.

“Now is not about 30 homers or 100 RBIs. Now is about winning four games. They’re doing everything possible in that batter’s box to grind at-bats and to put good at-bats.”

Boston got to Houston starter José Urquidy early, forcing him to throw 46 pitches in the second inning alone — the second-most in a single postseason inning all-time. He finished the night with five earned runs (and a sixth unearned run) on five hits, striking out two and walking one through 1 1/3 innings.

The Astros bullpen didn’t fare much better, with all but one of five relievers allowing a run to the home team. Offensively, the Astros couldn’t match Boston, either. Just three hitters came up in seven of nine innings.