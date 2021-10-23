NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox exceeded the expectations of just about everyone this season to get to the American League Championship Series. Everyone but themselves.

They rallied the entire second half of the year to overcome a COVID-19 outbreak. Qualify for the postseason. Dominate in the Wild Card Game. Rip through the AL Division Series with ease. Even through the first three games of the ALCS, they looked poised to punch a ticket to the World Series.

Instead, the Houston Astros will be taking the trip after defeating the Red Sox 5-0 in Game 6.

The Boston bats flatlined in Games 4 and 5 to allow Houston to take their lead back, and the offense never revived itself, getting no-hit through much of the elimination game.

“We had bigger goals, but to be honest, I’m very proud of the group,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game in his postgame availability.

“It just felt kind of like the same way, probably, they felt a few days ago when we had chances like that and we didn’t score. But offensively we didn’t put too much. We didn’t do enough. Their guy was really good.”

Boston ultimately mustered two hits and two walks, but nothing came of it as Houston’s pitching plan worked and prevented the Red Sox from getting anything going.