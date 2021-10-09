Red Sox Notes: Boston Offense Clicks In Big Way For Game 2 Outburst

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora explained after a Game 1 loss Thursday why he was not stressing about Boston’s offense — the Red Sox put together good at-bats, even if those at-bats did not lead to runs in the opener of the American League Division Series.

One day later, the Red Sox offense scored 14 runs on 20 hits (!!) and proved Cora was correct for thinking that way.

“I mean, we hit the ball hard yesterday,” Cora reminded, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage, after Boston earned a 14-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. “Offensively, I think we’re getting to (who) we are.”

The Red Sox recorded a franchise-best five home runs in one postseason game with five players compiling three or more hits.

Kiké Hernández (5-for-6, three runs, three RBIs), J.D. Martinez (4-for-5, three RBIs, one run), Xander Bogaerts (3-for-5, two RBIs, two runs), Alex Verdugo (3-for-5, two RBIs, two runs) and Rafael Devers (1-for-4, two runs, two RBIs, two walks) all hit home runs for Boston. And then there was Christian Vázquez who reached base three times on three hits, Hunter Renfroe recording one hit and Kyle Schwarber earning a base on balls.

Of note, only Christian Arroyo did not get on base among the Boston starters.

“They did an amazing job the whole night,” Cora said.