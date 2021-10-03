Red Sox Notes: How Chaos Of Pennant Race Is Bringing Boston Together

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second straight night, the Boston Red Sox have pulled out stressful wins against the Washington Nationals as they cling on to their postseason hopes.

And for the second straight night, their manager has looked absolutely exhausted in his postgame media availabilities.

Who could blame him with all the drama his team has provided — such as in their 5-3 win over the Nationals, where a ninth-inning rally was absolutely necessary.

“I’m grinding,” Alex Cora admitted after the game via Zoom. “I love this. I love this. This is what I’m here for. I enjoyed it. Every pitch means a lot. It means everything to me. And I love the fact that after games I’m exhausted because I do care about this team, I do care about this organization, I do care about my players.”

This game was mostly pitching, as the Boston bats mustered just three hits through the first eight innings. But Tanner Houck’s perfect start, Ryan Brasier’s heroics in relief and a ninth-inning rally helped overcome that drought.

Now, the Red Sox pull even with the New York Yankees for the first American League wild card spot.

So while they may be taking years of their manager’s life, not to mention their fans’, Houck believes the chaos will bring them closer as a team.