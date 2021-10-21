NESN Logo Sign In

After a lopsided Red Sox loss in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, Boston manager Alex Cora said he was pleased with the effort from his offense despite leaving 11 men on base and going 0-for-9 in scoring position.

It was more of the same in Game 5 on Wednesday as the Red Sox scattered just three hits and had little action on the base paths in a 9-1 loss. Boston couldn’t overcome a storybook performance from Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez — who fractured his finger during spring training but went eight innings with only one run to get the Astros one win away from the World Series.

“(Valdez) was throwing harder than usual,” Cora told reporters following the loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The ball was moving. We didn’t hit the ball hard at all. We had two fly balls, if I’m not mistaken, and the home run. So credit to him. His sinker was unreal tonight. Unreal. You tip your hat to him and you move forward.”

Rafael Devers was the only Red Sox player to reach base twice, with his solo home run in the seventh inning the only sign of Boston anywhere near the scoreboard. He also singled, finishing 2-for-3. Elsewhere, J.D. Martinez got aboard on a walk and Christian Vázquez worked a double.

While Cora gave credit where it was due, he said he expects the Red Sox to be able to make up for it in a must-win Game 6.

“We know we can hit,” he said. “Two bad games doesn’t mean that all of a sudden we’re not a good offensive team. It’s just a matter of regroup, make some adjustments and attack from the first pitch on.”