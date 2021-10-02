NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox pulled out a 4-2 win Friday against the Washington Nationals, and we don’t need to tell you how crucial it was for them to get that result.

But to put it in perspective, with two games left in the regular season, four teams are within two games of each other in competition for two American League wild card spots.

“This is where we’re at and we’ve got to take advantage of every day,” manager Alex Cora said via Zoom after the game. “Not too many teams can say that they’re still in the hunt, so just try to enjoy as much as possible but you gotta get locked in for tomorrow.”

Taking the series opener helped Boston gain a full game on the New York Yankees, now just one game back of the top wild card position. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays dropped one to the Tampa Bay Rays, also good for Boston’s case.

But the Seattle Mariners are surging at the right time. Their game against the Los Angeles Angels could see them pull even with the Red Sox by Saturday morning, but there is one thing Boston can control the last two regular season games.

“I think more than anything it’s just go out there and just leave it on the line, give it everything you got,” Hunter Renfroe said after the game.

“I think that’s easy for guys to do because this is the last two games, going into these last two games we’re giving everything we have.”