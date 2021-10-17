Red Sox Notes: Why ‘There Was No Way’ Boston Would Drop Game 2

“We struck out what, (12) times anyway today, right? So we still can be better, but overall I think it is more about what we can do and just try to keep that line moving,” Cora said. “I think it’s when we have this humble approach, and although we’re not trying to do too much, big things happen. J.D., that was great to see that, you know? Going the other way.

“Raffy, not trying to do too much and hitting the grand slam and so on and so on. So it’s a very good approach right now, we’re not getting greedy, like I said a few days ago, it’s not about hitting 30 home runs or driving in 100 runs. It’s about winning four games against the Astros, so now we got one.”

With the series tied up going back to Boston, the Red Sox will try to do much of the same.

Here are other notes from Game 2 of the ALCS:

— Obligatory Hernández bullet point. He was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI that came with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Per MLB Stats, it took just seven postseason games with the Red Sox for him to tie the club’ record for most home runs in a single postseason. David Ortiz last accomplished it in 2013.

— After 16 pitchers were used Friday (eight from each side), Nathan Eovaldi brought stability back to the Red Sox in Game 2.

It wasn’t a brilliant effort per se, going 5 1/3 innings with five hits and three earned runs allowed with three strikeouts. But he had the run support to try going deep into the game while preserving the bullpen.

“There’s a reason we map things the way we do, and some people don’t agree with us,” Cora said, referring to his decision to have Eovaldi start Game 2. “But I think we have a pretty good pulse of what we do in our program and yesterday we almost pulled that off,. Obviously, we want Chris (Sale) to go deeper and I think he will. But having Nate in Game 2 understanding them and knowing that there’s a good chance he’s going to go deep in the game with the off day tomorrow, we felt comfortable with with the way we did things. He’s been a horse for us. He’s been amazing.”