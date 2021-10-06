Red Sox Notes: Yankees Find It Hard To Beat Boston When It Counts

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard to beat a team seven times in a row. Especially if it means beating Nathan Eovaldi twice.

The former New York Yankees pitcher started the game, and Garrett Whitlock — a Rule 5 draft pick they let leave their organization — closed it out for the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 victory where they were underdogs at home.

The win in the American League Wild Card Game means Boston now has won eight of nine postseason games against New York since the infamous 2004 ALDS. And Kyle Schwarber, who was the Red Sox’s consolation prize for first baseman Anthony Rizzo who ended up going to the Yankees, homered and scored twice in the victory.

“I don’t think there’s many people that picked us to win in this game,” Schwarber said after the game. “We all had faith in ourselves, we knew that what we were going to go out there and do tonight. We just had to execute. And we did. So we’re gonna enjoy tonight.”

That they should, having come to play in all aspects of the game. Eovaldi got the win thanks to some help holding it from Ryan Brasier and Tanner Houck with Hansel Robles setting up Whitlock. Not one of the five pitchers allowed a walk. They played great defense and Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo paced their production at the plate.

The Red Sox advance to the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, where they look to defy the odds once again.

“To be able to play in October, we’re blessed, you know?” manager Alex Cora said after the game, where his decisions proved to pay off despite adversity. “We were lucky, and that’s a great group of guys. They’ve been amazing throughout the process. It’s been a rollercoaster.”