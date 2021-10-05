Red Sox Odds: Why Boston Is Underdog Vs. Yankees in Wild Card Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are a home underdog against the New York Yankees in Tuesday night’s American League Wild Card game at Fenway Park.

New York opened as a -120 favorite with a run total of 8.5 and we’ve already seen the market move to New York -125 and O/U 8. So, the initial betting push came on the Yankees and the “Under.”

Home teams are usually favored in a do-or-die baseball game, but the Yankees are a different monster when it comes to postseason wagering. The Bronx Bombers bring out tons of betting handle and most of the bigger bets around the country will be placed on Aaron Boone’s club.

BetMGM is reporting a $100,000 moneyline bet on the Yankees (-125) to beat the Red Sox tonight. — Sammy P (@spshoot) October 5, 2021

When setting a line for a game of this stature, bookmakers must think about where they’ll write their first bets. If the Red Sox opened as a small favorite, most bettors would race to the window to bet Gerrit Cole and the Yankees at plus-money in an elimination game.

If the game opened -110/-110 each way, the Yankee money would push the line to New York -120 or -125. If you get ahead of the blitz and open New York -120 — where the market actually opened — the early money still shows for the Yankees, then big bettors who come in later have to lay -125 or -130.

It’s simple bookmaking strategy. If the public is going to bet the Yankees no matter what, make them pay a premium.