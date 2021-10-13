Red Sox Officially Set To Take On Astros In Rematch Of 2018 ALCS

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s American League Championship Series foe officially is set.

The Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 ALCS beginning Friday, with a trip to the World Series on the line.

Boston finished the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season with a 2-5 record against Houston while scoring 3.6 runs per game. Throughout the seven games, Boston’s starting rotation put up a 6.63 ERA while the bullpen was slightly more efficient with a 5.01 ERA.

