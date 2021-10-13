Red Sox Officially Set To Take On Astros In Rematch Of 2018 ALCS

It all begins Friday night

by , and

The Boston Red Sox’s American League Championship Series foe officially is set.

The Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 ALCS beginning Friday, with a trip to the World Series on the line.

Boston finished the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season with a 2-5 record against Houston while scoring 3.6 runs per game. Throughout the seven games, Boston’s starting rotation put up a 6.63 ERA while the bullpen was slightly more efficient with a 5.01 ERA.

For more on the squad and the upcoming matchup, check out the spotlight video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by Blue Moon Belgian White.

More MLB:

Red Sox Odds: Three Reasons Why Boston Can Beat Astros In ALCS
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora
Previous Article

Alex Cora’s Moment With Daughter Was Best Part Of Red Sox’s ALDS Celebration
Vegas Golden Knights' T-Mobile Arena
Next Article

Golden Knights Pregame Ice Show Vs. Kraken Was Unbelievable

Picked For You

Related