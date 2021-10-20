NESN Logo Sign In

It was not a good night for Laz Díaz behind home plate in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Díaz missed several calls during Houston’s 9-2 win at Fenway Park that had players and Red Sox manager Alex Cora rightfully baffled and angry.

While Díaz certainly can’t be blamed for the loss considering the Red Sox went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and only scored two runs against a tough Astros team, it’s fair to criticize the umpire for his expanded strike zone all game and then deciding to squeeze pitchers in the ninth inning.

“You’re going to get calls that go your way and some that don’t go your way,” Nathan Eovaldi, who should have gotten out of the ninth with the score still tied at 2-2, told reporters after the game, per ASAP Sports. “Our job is to go out there and keep attacking the zone. Whether we get a pitch that goes our way or it doesn’t, we have to move on to the next pitch and not let it affect us and keep attacking the strike zone.”

Garrett Whitlock, who surrendered the game-tying home run to José Altuve in the eighth inning, didn’t have much to add.

“I can’t say it any better than that,” he said.

Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta could’ve had a lot to say, but he decided to err on the side of caution and keep things as civil as possible.