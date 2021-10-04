How Red Sox Players Celebrated Clinching Playoff Spot On Social Media

The Red Sox social media team came in clutch with coverage of the team’s clubhouse celebrations following their postseason-clinching victory over the Washington Nationals. And once the dust had settled — and presumably after they had changed into dry clothes — the players themselves took to social media to recognize the accomplishment.
Travis Shaw shared the team’s on-field photo to Twitter, writing “Clinched!!! LFG @RedSox”:
Kyle Schwarber, on the other hand, opted for an emotional message:
“The boys man! A bunch of grinders! Fought through adversity! We made it now anything happens! Can’t put in words how happy I am to be apart of this! #LFG @RedSox”
Manager Alex Cora took a similar approach, thanking the fans.
“#RedSoxNation, THANK YOU!!!” he wrote.
And you know what they say — a picture is worth a thousand words. That’s how Ryan Brasier opted to mark the occasion, changing his Twitter profile picture to one from the champagne celebration.
On Instagram, Kevin Plawecki followed suit.
“Earn the burn baby! #dirtywater”
And Garrett Whitlock’s post — especially when you swipe to his second photo — really speaks volumes.
Hopefully there’s more where that came from following Tuesday’s Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.