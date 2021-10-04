How Red Sox Players Celebrated Clinching Playoff Spot On Social Media

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox social media team came in clutch with coverage of the team’s clubhouse celebrations following their postseason-clinching victory over the Washington Nationals. And once the dust had settled — and presumably after they had changed into dry clothes — the players themselves took to social media to recognize the accomplishment.

Travis Shaw shared the team’s on-field photo to Twitter, writing “Clinched!!! LFG @RedSox”:

Kyle Schwarber, on the other hand, opted for an emotional message:

“The boys man! A bunch of grinders! Fought through adversity! We made it now anything happens! Can’t put in words how happy I am to be apart of this! #LFG @RedSox”

Manager Alex Cora took a similar approach, thanking the fans.