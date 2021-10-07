NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will need contributions from up and down their roster to topple the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays finished eight games ahead of the Red Sox in the AL East standings and won 11 of the teams’ 19 head-to-head matchups during the regular season. Tampa Bay enters the ALDS as a sizable favorite, while Boston is looking to ride the momentum of an AL Wild Card Game win over the New York Yankees.

So, which Red Sox player could be the X factor as Boston shoots for an upset?

We posed this question to our NESN Digital team and received a wide range of responses, which included both pitchers (starters and relievers) and position players.

Lauren Campbell: Nick Pivetta, RHP

Pivetta was a pleasant surprise for the Red Sox this season and also looked dominant out of the bullpen in Boston’s regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals. Pitching wins you games, right? Beating the Rays will be a tall task, but if Pivetta can mirror what he did against the Nationals, he could prove to be one of the unsung heroes for Boston in the ALDS. He also could come in for long relief should a starter need to exit early, so he provides the Red Sox with some stability before they’d need to dive deeper into their bullpen.

Jenna Ciccotelli: Alex Verdugo, OF

He is so fired up for this series — if that alone decided the winner, then you could just award him the World Series trophy right now. This is a Red Sox team that thrives off positive energy. (You are talking about a group of grown men who go for laundry cart rides and wear the same jerseys for weeks when they might be lucky.) All of this is to say if he brings what he had in the Wild Card Game to the ALDS, and he’ll be unstoppable.

Mike Cole: Tanner Houck, RHP

It seems the Red Sox are hoping the 25-year-old right-hander can be the 2021 version of 2018 Nathan Eovaldi. Houck’s ERA as a reliever was a run lower than as a starter, and he was lights out in the Wild Card Game. Boston should be able to use him as a weapon, with Alex Cora calling him on to play a number of roles if needed — perhaps even starting — and that makes Houck integral to success.